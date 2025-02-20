Breaking: DeKalb police chief says she’s stepping down after 5 years
Politics
Politics

Georgia’s DOGE would give lawmakers more power over state agencies

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ push for rolling back government regulation makes it out of committee along party lines
Georgia State Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, said Senate Bill 28 is about making sure the government is working efficiently for citizens. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

The president pro tem of the Georgia Senate said a plan to pass DOGE-like legislation at the state level would provide a needed check on government bureaucrats who have lost their perspective.

“Folks that run agencies do so, generally in Georgia, very well, but oversight and accountability is always a good thing,” Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, said Thursday on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Georgia Republican lawmakers are seeking more power over state agencies as part of a push by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to mirror DOGE — the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Senate Bill 28, sponsored by Kennedy, would give lawmakers the authority to stop new rules and regulations by a two-thirds vote of a legislative committee. A rule would not go into effect until the full Legislature could review it.

The measure would allow the governor and legislative leaders to call for reports on how proposed bills could affect small businesses and require agencies to consider the economic impact of proposed rules. Additionally, it would require state agencies to review all rules and regulations every four years unless they’ve reduced the number of rules by 10%.

“It’s about simply trying to make sure that government is working efficiently for citizens,” Kennedy said.

On Tuesday, the DOGE-branded legislation passed the Tourism and Economic Development Committee along party lines in a 7-4 vote. Democratic lawmakers said the measure is overly broad and gives too much power to legislators over agency rulemaking.

Jones, who is expected to run for governor in 2026, made rolling back government regulation a priority last year. And some of the measures that eased licensing requirements for hairstylists, veterinarians and qualified veterans seeking certain medical certifications drew bipartisan support.

Republicans have long sought to shrink government. Elon Musk’s effort this year on behalf of the Trump administration to slash billions in federal spending has inspired state-level copycat legislation across the country. DOGE has also sparked backlash from both sides of the aisle for potentially overstepping its authority, including the firing and laying off thousands of federal workers.

