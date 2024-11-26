Democrats debate party chair role after Jon Ossoff-Nikema Williams clash

At the top of the agenda for Saturday’s meeting was what one person called “the elephant in the room,” namely the future role of party chair Nikema Williams, who has held the part-time position since 2019. But since 2021, Williams has been juggling the role with her job as a member of Congress along with fundraising duties for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Meanwhile, federal law limits what she can raise for the state party as a federal official.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Her allies note that Georgia Democrats helped win the White House in 2020 and flip two U.S. Senate seats during her tenure. However, Williams received a high-powered vote of no-confidence the day after Democrats failed to carry Georgia in the presidential race when U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff reportedly contacted her to say he no longer believed she should continue as chair. Other groups within the party publicly called for her to step down, while some senior Democrats defended Williams and chastised Ossoff for his behind-the-scenes maneuver. Ossoff’s own fate is closely tied to the state party’s operations, since he is likely to be a top target of Republicans when he runs for reelection in 2026.

Ossoff attended the meeting on Saturday, exchanging brief pleasantries with Williams before listening and taking notes without addressing the group at any point, according to four people who participated.

It was Williams herself who raised the topic of changing the party’s bylaws to make the chair a full-time, paid position, who would work alongside a full-time, paid executive director. But left unsaid was what that means for Williams.

Some people at the meeting assumed Williams would step aside immediately once the bylaws are changed. But others believed the change could apply to the next chair once Williams’ term expires in 2027. Williams has never publicly agreed to resign.

Credit: Michael Blackshire/AJC Credit: Michael Blackshire/AJC

One potential off-ramp for Williams could come in early 2025, when the Democratic National Committee will elect a full slate of new national leaders and Williams has been talked about for a vice chair role.

Regardless of the DNC timetable, the Georgia party still has a Senate race to win in 2026 and a family feud to put to bed before then.

Williams called the Saturday meeting “extremely productive” and said the topic will move now to the entire state committee for discussion at a meeting on December 14.

State Sen. Jason Esteves, the treasurer of the state party, said he’s confident the internal dissension won’t “have long lasting impacts.”

“We have a congresswoman who is dedicated to the success of the Democratic Party of Georgia and a senator who is dedicated to the success of the Democratic Party of Georgia,” he said.

***

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

GOOD MORNING! We’re 48 days away from the start of the Georgia Legislative session. The big news on Monday was special counsel Jack Smith moving to dismiss two criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump: one for retaining classified documents and another for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

The decision does not affect Fulton County’s election interference case against Trump, as the AJC’s Tamar Hallerman noted. District Attorney Fani Willis could keep going with that case. But many legal experts believe she will ultimately be stopped by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Here are four things to know for today:

State officials used technology to read the text on all 5.3 million Georgia ballots. The result was a nearly identical match to the election night count, the AJC’s Mark Niesse reports.

Electric car maker Rivian is poised to get a $6 billion federal loan to build a factory near Atlanta, the AJC’s Zachary Hansen and Drew Kann report.

Trump’s second term could be a boon for the cryptocurrency industry, which has taken root in Georgia, the AJC’s Caleb Groves reports.

President Joe Biden opened his final holiday season in the White House by pardoning two turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

***

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

RAFFENSPERGER’S WIN. A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit targeting Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that centered on debunked claims of election fraud.

The case drew national attention in part because Raffensperger had been forced to dig deep into his wallet to defend himself. His aides say he wound up spending more than $700,000 and counting on the case.

It was filed by Jacki Pick, a Texas based podcast host who objected to how Raffensperger described a 2020 video she helped create that purported election fraud at a Fulton County ballot-counting site. State and federal officials have repeatedly debunked those claims.

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross on Friday tossed the complaint in a 19-page order.

***

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

FAIR FIGHTING. Democrats had more limited gains than expected in the Georgia House this campaign season, netting two seats in an election cycle where they hoped to pick up several more.

Republicans, including political outfits aligned with Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker Jon Burns, poured millions of dollars into those races. A weakened House Democratic caucus added to the party’s concerns.

But one reason why Democrats may have been able to salvage a few pickups is Fair Fight PAC, the political organization founded by Stacey Abrams and staffed by several of her top aides.

The group said it spent more than $930,000 to support Democrats in key legislative races, including $750,000 in competitive state House contests.

“These wins show pro-democracy candidates can succeed across our state, offer critical lessons for 2026, and signal that Georgia remains a competitive battleground despite relentless suppression tactics,” said Fair Fight CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo.

***

Credit: Andy Harrison /Georgia Department of Agriculture Credit: Andy Harrison /Georgia Department of Agriculture

HURRICANE AID. Georgia opened applications last week for a $75 million loan program to help farmers who lost their harvests during Hurricane Helene.

These loans will be capped at $500,000 per person and carry a 2% interest rate, which is pretty good. Rates for most federal farm loans are in the 3% to 5% range.

But the state’s offer, while coming from a good place, could have some unintended consequences for farmers, according to State Sen. Russ Goodman, R-Cogdell.

Goodman, a farmer and chair of the Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, noted many farms already carry a lot of debt. The national average is 12.8 cents for every dollar of asset. But Goodman thinks that could be much larger for many Georgia farmers during production season, as much as 65 cents.

He said loans are going to help exacerbate that.

It’s why Goodman said he and others are hoping Congress will agree to send farmers lots of money to help them recover. Unlike Georgia’s government, the federal government can give money to farmers and not require them to pay it back.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we are going to get something done,” he said.

But that kind of aid can be slow (see: Hurricane Michael). Georgia’s loan program can act more quickly.

***

Credit: Jeremy Freeman/Dagger Credit: Jeremy Freeman/Dagger

LISTEN UP. Today on “Politically Georgia,” the AJC’s Shannon McCaffrey joins the show to talk about the Fulton County election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump and his allies. Then, AJC Publisher Andrew Morse will discuss how journalists cover the Trump presidency. Finally, Ligaya Figueras, the AJC’s senior editor for food & dining, talks turkey.

On Monday’s show, former Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens and outgoing DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond discussed the political landscape in Georgia following Trump’s win. And Emory University professor Andra Gillespie discussed data showing Trump’s masculine message resonated with Gen Z men.

***

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

ANOTHER SCOTT CHALLENGER. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota said she wants to unseat Georgia Rep. David Scott as the top-ranking Democrat on the Agriculture Committee, as first reported by Punchbowl News.

Craig joins California U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, who also told colleagues that he wants to replace Scott as ranking member. That sets up a three-way race for the post.

Scott, 79, recently missed two weeks of House votes to remain in the Atlanta area getting treatment at a rehabilitation facility for a back injury. That news reignited concerns that his age and health had made him an effective leader in Washington.

The House Democrats’ steering committee will meet soon to recommend who will serve on committees and in what role, setting up a later vote by the full caucus.

***

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

The Biden Administration will announce a plan to require Medicare and Medicaid to cover the costs of anti-obesity medications like Ozempic.

President Joe Biden is headed to Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he will spend Thanksgiving with his family.

The U.S. House and Senate are out this week.

***

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

HONORING SAPELO VICTIMS. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, is leading a bipartisan group of lawmakers to introduce a resolution honoring the seven people killed after a gangway collapsed on Sapelo Island.

“We can never bring our loved ones back, but we can ensure they are never forgotten,” Carter wrote in a news release. “I am proud that my friends in the Georgia delegation have joined me in memorializing Isaiah Thomas, Carlotta McIntosh, Jacqueline Crews Carter, Cynthia Alynn Gibbs, Queen Welch, William Lee Johnson, Jr., and Charles League Houston.”

The cosponsors of the House resolution are Reps. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany; Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock; Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia; Lucy McBath, D-Marietta; Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee; Austin Scott, R-Tifton; and Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta.

The Oct. 19th incident, which occurred as community members gathered to celebrate Gullah Geechee Culture Day, remains under investigation.

***

RIP. Joe Tanner, Georgia’s first commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, has died, the agency announced Monday.

Tanner spent 26 years in state government, where he helped consolidate 38 state agencies into the Department of Natural Resources. In 1972, he was appointed to lead it.

After leaving state government, Tanner would go on to an influential and lucrative career as a lobbyist.

“The impact he had in protecting Georgia’s natural wonders and the history he made will not be soon forgotten,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

***

SHOUTOUTS. Today’s birthday:

State Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Hiram.

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Transitions:

State Rep. Lauren Daniel has been hired as vice president for strategy and programs at the conservative Frontline Policy Council. Daniel lost her seat in the Republican primary earlier this year. Council President Cole Muzio says her duties will include overseeing policy strategy at the state Capitol.

***

