Business
Business

New relief program launched for Georgia farmers hammered by Hurricane Helene

Farmers in federally designated disaster zones can apply for the low-interest, state funded loans.
Lamar Vickers shows the heavily damaged blueberry field caused by Hurricane Helene at Vickers Farms on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Nashville, Ga. The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced the launch of the “SAFETY 24 Hurricane Helene Relief Loan Program,” to help farmers with a range of storm-related costs. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lamar Vickers shows the heavily damaged blueberry field caused by Hurricane Helene at Vickers Farms on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Nashville, Ga. The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced the launch of the “SAFETY 24 Hurricane Helene Relief Loan Program,” to help farmers with a range of storm-related costs. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
45 minutes ago

As leaders from both parties ratchet up pressure on Congress to deliver more help for Georgians hit by Hurricane Helene, farmers who suffered damage can now apply for a special state loan assistance program.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced Friday the launch of the “SAFETY 24 Hurricane Helene Relief Loan Program,” to help farmers with a range of storm-related costs: from operating expenses to repair and replacement of damaged structures and equipment. It will also cover lost income.

To be eligible, farmers must have sustained losses and live in one of the 96 Georgia counties designated disaster zones by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or an adjacent one. Loans through the program are capped at $500,000 with a 2% fixed interest rate and will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Hurricane Helene’s devastating pass through Georgia caused about $6.5 billion in damages to its agriculture and timber sectors, according to preliminary calculations by the GDA, the Georgia Forestry Commission and the University of Georgia.

Funding for the loan program comes from the $100 million pot of state money Gov. Brian Kemp and legislators recently redirected to help with the hurricane recovery. Of that, $75 million has been earmarked for the GDA loan program, with the remaining $25 million set to be doled out by the Georgia Forestry Commission to help foresters cope with losses.

An aerial photo shows fallen trees caused by Hurricane Helene in Alapaha, Ga., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said in statement the SAFETY 24 program aims to keep farms afloat while they wait on more federal relief, adding he would “strongly encourage all impacted farmers to apply so we can begin to build back strong(er) than before.”

The program’s launch comes as demands from President Joe Biden and state leaders for Congress to deliver more storm relief intensify.

Earlier this month, Biden asked Congress for $100 billion to help with the recovery from Helene as well as Hurricane Milton, which slammed Florida in early October. Then, this week, Kemp delivered a $12.2 billion request of his own to federal legislators asking for help to soften agricultural losses, rebuild housing and more.

“Georgia’s farmers have experienced unprecedented losses as a result of Hurricane Helene and the storms that followed it, and we’re taking decisive action on the state level to provide relief for them as quickly as possible,” Kemp said in a statement.

Georgia’s Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both delivered impassioned calls from the Senate floor this week, urging their colleagues to pass a hurricane relief package. But with President-elect Donald Trump preparing to return to the White House, it’s not clear whether Congress will act during the current lame duck session.

If Georgia farmers have to wait on more federal help, it wouldn’t be the first time. After 2018′s Hurricane Michael, aid to some farmers didn’t arrive until 2020.

How to apply

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s governor requests $12.2 billion in federal aid for Hurricane Helene
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

FEMA head sounds the alarm over disaster funding after double hurricanes
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden seeks nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

FEMA administrator says she supports investigation of alleged Trump bias in relief...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

SEC fines UPS $45 million, saying it improperly valued freight business2h ago
Katt Williams’ Alabama movie studio comes out of the Tyler Perry playbook
One woman’s journey to build a film studio on Georgia’s coast
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights