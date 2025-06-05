After 20 years, REAL ID law takes effect today at airports across the country

The federal government has been telling us for 20 years we need to update our driver’s licenses to board domestic flights. But starting today, they really mean it.

The Department of Homeland Security will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act at airports across the country today. Passed in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the law beefed up requirements for state-issued driver’s licenses that have become the primary form of identification in the U.S. for things such as boarding flights, entering military bases and applying for government benefits.

States had to update their licenses to comply with the new federal rules, and many of them didn’t want to do it. The original deadline was 2008 — 17 years ago. But the deadline got pushed back multiple times as states like Kentucky vowed to never follow the new rules.

Georgia followed the rules quickly, however, and was among the first states certified as compliant back in 2012. As a result, 99.9% of Georgia drivers already have the updated driver’s license — signified by a star in the top right corner.

Still, the change could cause disruptions at the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta. Nationally, the Transportation Security Administration says 81% of travelers already have the required ID, as our AJC colleague Emma Hurt reported last month.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday said people without proper IDs “will be allowed to fly,” but they might be diverted to a different line for extra screening. Other forms of ID are still acceptable, including passports and tribal IDs.

“We recognize that this is a security issue,” Noem told House lawmakers on Tuesday. “We will make sure that it is seamless as possible and travelers will get to stay on their intended itinerary. But we are telling people that this law will be enforced, and it will allow us to know individuals in this country, who they are and that they are authorized to travel.”

Things to know

Good morning! Gov. Brian Kemp has one week left to either sign or veto bills passed by the state Legislature this year. He’s signed 62 bills into law so far and hasn’t vetoed anything yet. You can follow along with the AJC’s Legislative Navigator.

Here are three things to know for today:

Gov. Brian Kemp decided not to run for the U.S. Senate next year because he felt he wouldn’t be all-in to both run for and do the job, writes Greg Bluestein.

A new survey from Emory University shows Georgia’s parents are most concerned about education and school quality, social media use and gun violence, the AJC’s Jason Armesto reports.

Atlanta City Council members warned Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration that the proposed spending increases for next year go too amid fears of a potential recession, the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports.

Food for schools

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff had a chance to put his dukes up following criticism during his recent town hall that he wasn’t doing enough to oppose the Trump administration’s policies.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Ossoff questioned U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins about why she canceled the Food for Schools Program, which pays for schools and child care facilities to purchase fresh food from nearby farms and ranches. He included in his questions firsthand accounts from schools and farmers in Berrien, Colquitt and Dawson counties.

Georgia was one of 40 states participating in the program following a bipartisan announcement in 2023. The Georgia Department of Education said a pilot project last year helped more than 80 school districts buy Georgia Grown products for about 900,000 students.

Rollins said she canceled the program in part because Georgia agriculture officials weren’t spending all of the money.

“Your state has $2 million of $7 million left in the account. You’re asking for contract extensions because you can’t spend the money quickly enough,” she said. “It’s not a good use of taxpayer funds.”

“Well, my constituents believe that it is,” Ossoff said.

Rollins replied: “Well, I would love to talk to your constituents. I wonder if they know that the state of Georgia has not moved that money out. We can’t continue that.”

Donor dash

Gov. Brian Kemp’s donor retreat at Sea Island wasn’t just the backdrop for his announcement to forgo a U.S. Senate bid. It was also a staging ground for another political battle — the race to succeed him.

The term-limited Republican invited Attorney General Chris Carr and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and to address his key supporters on Tuesday and outline their early visions for the state’s top job.

Jones, who hasn’t yet entered the race, told the crowd he plans to announce a bid in the “near future.” He outlined a potential general election message focused on his support for historically black colleges and universities and school voucher programs.

Carr, who launched his bid for governor in November, leaned into his law-and-order credentials, highlighting gang prosecutions and crime-fighting initiatives.

Three attendees told us they walked away impressed by both — and expect a competitive GOP primary ahead.

Greene for governor?

Something curious happened near the end of WSB radio host Shelley Wynter’s interview with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene this week.

For all the buzz about her potential challenge against Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, Greene pointedly pivoted the conversation to state issues.

The Rome Republican blasted Georgia’s film tax credits and clean energy incentives, saying she was “sick and tired” of policies that pick winners and losers.

She also vented her frustration that state legislators haven’t made speedier progress on eliminating the state income tax.

“We need a Georgia First perspective for the future of our state,” she said.

Her comments were a reminder that the race for governor — like the U.S. Senate contest — could soon get more crowded.

F-35 tariffs

It seems no one is immune from President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, not even Uncle Sam.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the United States’ premier fighter jet, the F-35, is on track to be hit by dozens of tariffs on hundreds of its component parts that are made overseas.

The jet made by Lockheed Martin has more than 1,900 suppliers from about a dozen countries that provide everything from tiny chip boards to the ejection seat. One Danish supplier makes 80 parts alone. And they’re all subject to Trump’s tariffs once they’re brought into the United States for final assembly, including at Lockheed’s Marietta plant.

Although defense contractors are pushing for an exemption, the Journal reports any final cost increases will ultimately fall on the F-35’s American buyer — the Department of Defense.

So long

It took awhile, but Brandon Beach is no longer a state senator.

Beach resigned from the Senate on Monday, a few weeks after President Donald Trump appointed him as the next treasurer of the United States.

Beach will not be the treasury secretary — a Cabinet level position responsible for U.S. fiscal policy. As treasurer, he’ll be in charge of the U.S. Mint and his signature will appear on U.S. currency.

Now that he’s gone, who will replace him? It’s a fairly safe Republican district, so there’s more action on the GOP side. Candidates include business owner Jason Dickerson, firefighter Brice Futch, former Army Ranger Grant McGarry and Cherokee County Commissioner Steve West.

As far as we know, attorney Debra Shigley is the only Democrat so far to announce for the seat.

Listen up

Today on “Politically Georgia,” the hosts break down the ripple effects of Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to not run for the U.S. Senate. Plus, they discuss Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s recent town hall.

Not so fast

The U.S. House may not be voting today on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legislation to make federal agencies call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

House leaders said the bill would be coming to the floor, but when the daily schedule was posted Tuesday evening the legislation was not listed. The change came after Fox News reported that some Republicans complained about the bill during a closed-door meeting.

One lawmaker, described as a fellow conservative, told Fox that of all the executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, renaming the Gulf of Mexico seemed like a frivolous one for the House to try to enshrine.

“Folks are upset that we’re not doing something more important,” the lawmaker said.

Fox reported that at least three Republicans raised concerns, although it was unclear if they planned to vote against the legislation. Given Republicans’ slim majority, just a few defections can kill a bill if Democrats all oppose it.

Under fire

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee had tough questions for VA Secretary Doug Collins during his first hearing with them since his confirmation.

Republican and Democratic senators alike wanted to hear more about Collins’ stated goal of reducing his workforce by 15%, which would mean laying off as many as 70,500 employees. Sen. Jerry Moran, the Kansas Republican who chairs the committee, said he was concerned about the process by which the cuts would occur.

“I have told you on the phone that it ought not be a set number that you’re trying to reach,” he told Collins. “It ought to be about rightsizing.”

Ranking member Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut who previously had nice things to say about Collins, got into a testy exchange with him over the cutbacks, saying there would be no way to reach the goal without affecting front-line workers like doctors, nurses and counselors. He also said the VA had refused to answer lawmakers’ questions about layoffs that had already occurred.

Collins was resolute throughout, saying the workforce reductions were about making the agency more efficient and better aligned with the needs of veterans. He said the 15% was a target number but not set in stone.

“We’re engaging with career subject matter experts, senior executives and political leadership to restructure the department so that it works better for veterans,” Collins said. “A scalpel, not a hatchet.”

Today in Washington

President Donald Trump will swear in former Georgia U.S. Sen. David Perdue as ambassador to China.

The House will vote on legislation restricting federal funding from going to colleges that partner with certain cultural exchange programs funded by the Chinese government.

The Senate will vote on more legislation rolling back Biden administration regulations.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will hold a news conference to discuss any decision on interest rates.

Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee will hold a hearing on transgender athletes.

Shoutouts

Before you go

ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service this week in part for stories about the deaths of two Georgia women — Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller — whose medical care was delayed over fear of violating Georgia’s abortion laws.

