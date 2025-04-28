Business
TSA will soon require Real ID to fly. What you need to know

Georgians are already 99.9% compliant with requirements first laid out in 2005.
All Georgia ID cards with a black or gold star in the upper right corner are Real ID compliant. (Courtesy of Georgia Department of Driver Services)

By Emma Hurt
1 hour ago

Starting May 7, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer accept non-Real ID compliant identification cards at all airports.

If you’re a Georgian, however, you’re probably already covered.

The state began issuing Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses in 2012. And last month the Department of Driver Services said Georgia is 99.9% covered. ID cards with a black or gold star in the upper right corner are compliant.

Commissioner Spencer Moore in a recent statement said the agency has seen an increase in Georgians visiting its centers, even though they are already compliant. Both colors of stars signify Real IDs; the two colors were because of a prior design change, he clarified.

The federal Real ID Act, passed in 2005, laid out requirements for all state-issued IDs to feature additional security measures, initially with a 2008 effective date.

The idea came from the 9/11 Commission, which recommended stricter driver’s license security measures.

Because of state backlogs and the COVID-19 pandemic, the timeline was pushed out repeatedly until this spring.

Since Georgia started issuing Real ID-compliant licenses ahead of many other states and most Georgia driver’s licenses are valid for up to eight years, almost all Georgia licenses are compliant.

Customer service's Tihaydra Lacy guides travelers through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Starting May 7, TSA will no longer accept non-Real ID compliant identification cards at all airports.

Credit: John Spink

In a recent statement, TSA said nationwide 81% of travelers are already presenting compliant IDs.

But after May 7, those who do not — and do not have another alternative like a passport — “can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint.”

