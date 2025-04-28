Starting May 7, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer accept non-Real ID compliant identification cards at all airports.
If you’re a Georgian, however, you’re probably already covered.
The state began issuing Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses in 2012. And last month the Department of Driver Services said Georgia is 99.9% covered. ID cards with a black or gold star in the upper right corner are compliant.
Commissioner Spencer Moore in a recent statement said the agency has seen an increase in Georgians visiting its centers, even though they are already compliant. Both colors of stars signify Real IDs; the two colors were because of a prior design change, he clarified.
The federal Real ID Act, passed in 2005, laid out requirements for all state-issued IDs to feature additional security measures, initially with a 2008 effective date.
The idea came from the 9/11 Commission, which recommended stricter driver’s license security measures.
Because of state backlogs and the COVID-19 pandemic, the timeline was pushed out repeatedly until this spring.
Since Georgia started issuing Real ID-compliant licenses ahead of many other states and most Georgia driver’s licenses are valid for up to eight years, almost all Georgia licenses are compliant.
Credit: John Spink
Credit: John Spink
In a recent statement, TSA said nationwide 81% of travelers are already presenting compliant IDs.
But after May 7, those who do not — and do not have another alternative like a passport — “can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades
Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.