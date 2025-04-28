Commissioner Spencer Moore in a recent statement said the agency has seen an increase in Georgians visiting its centers, even though they are already compliant. Both colors of stars signify Real IDs; the two colors were because of a prior design change, he clarified.

The federal Real ID Act, passed in 2005, laid out requirements for all state-issued IDs to feature additional security measures, initially with a 2008 effective date.

The idea came from the 9/11 Commission, which recommended stricter driver’s license security measures.

Because of state backlogs and the COVID-19 pandemic, the timeline was pushed out repeatedly until this spring.

Since Georgia started issuing Real ID-compliant licenses ahead of many other states and most Georgia driver’s licenses are valid for up to eight years, almost all Georgia licenses are compliant.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

In a recent statement, TSA said nationwide 81% of travelers are already presenting compliant IDs.

But after May 7, those who do not — and do not have another alternative like a passport — “can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint.”