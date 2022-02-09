Politically Georgia: Stacey Abrams unmasked

Stacey Abrams drew outrage from her political opponents for going maskless among masked students at a Decatur school, and it could factor into the 2022 campaign.
In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain why education policy will shape the race. Plus, our team takes a closer look at Vernon Jones’ decision to drop out of the race for governor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s massive campaign haul.
