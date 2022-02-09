Hamburger icon
Politically Georgia: Stacey Abrams unmasked

An image of Stacey Abrams with a group of students in Decatur that was in a now-deleted tweet.

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Stacey Abrams drew outrage from her political opponents for going maskless among masked students at a Decatur school, and it could factor into the 2022 campaign.

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain why education policy will shape the race. Plus, our team takes a closer look at Vernon Jones’ decision to drop out of the race for governor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s massive campaign haul.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

