Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Warnock to Georgians in debut 2022 ad: ‘I see you, I hear you, I am you.’

July 18, 2019 Atlanta - Portrait of Rev. Raphael Warnock at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock has had busy couple of weeks. After co-hosting a conference on ending mass incarceration in the United States, he was off to Baltimore. And less than 24 hours ago, he was back at Ebenezer for the 45th annual scholarship concert honoring the memory of the late Christine Williams King, affectionately known as Mama King, who was assassinated there 45 years ago. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

caption arrowCaption
July 18, 2019 Atlanta - Portrait of Rev. Raphael Warnock at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock has had busy couple of weeks. After co-hosting a conference on ending mass incarceration in the United States, he was off to Baltimore. And less than 24 hours ago, he was back at Ebenezer for the 45th annual scholarship concert honoring the memory of the late Christine Williams King, affectionately known as Mama King, who was assassinated there 45 years ago. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s first TV ad aims to connect with apprehensive Georgia voters with a concise message: “I see you, I hear you, I am you.”

“I understand the work I was sent to the Senate to do,” Warnock said in the ad debuting Tuesday, “and that’s what I intend to keep doing for Georgia.”

The minute-long spot comes as polls show a challenging re-election climate for the Democrat, one of the most vulnerable Senate incumbents on the ballot in November.

Georgia voters are on edge about rising inflation rates and economic struggles, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll that also shows Warnock in a tight race against Republican football standout Herschel Walker in a hypothetical matchup.

Warnock, pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, opens the ad acknowledging that “people are hurting, people are tired, people have seen what they’ve worked their entire lives to build turned upside down at a moment’s notice.”

“They’re wondering when things will get back to normal and at the same time not knowing what normal even means anymore,” he said.

“At my heart I am, and will always be, a pastor. That means going to work for my congregation. It means understanding the challenges you face, and then doing my best to make a difference.”

Warnock dipped into his $23 million warchest to finance the ad, which will air statewide. Republican frontrunner Herschel Walker told donors in a memo Monday that the roughly $725,000 that Warnock has put behindthe ad is “proof that our Democrat opponent is very concerned about his reelection chances.”

The transcript:

[WARNOCK]: People are hurting. People are tired. People have seen what they’ve worked their entire lives to build turned upside down at a moment’s notice. They’re wondering when things will get back to normal and at the same time not knowing what normal even means anymore. At my heart I am, and will always be, a pastor. That means going to work for my congregation. It means understanding the challenges you face, and then doing my best to make a difference. Every day I carry your concerns with me. That’s why I’ve worked so hard to protect and create jobs. That’s why I know we must make health care more affordable. That’s why I’m cracking down on the corporations who are raising prices out of control. What I want the people of Georgia to know is that I see you, I hear you, I am you. I understand the work I was sent to the Senate to do and that’s what I intend to keep doing for Georgia. I’m Raphael Warnock and I approve this message.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Vernon Jones abandons bid for governor to run for US House seat
14h ago
The Jolt: Geoff Duncan breaks with RNC on Jan. 6 ‘atrocity’
22h ago
Deleted Abrams tweet shows how schools’ COVID policies in 2022 crosshairs
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top