Warnock to Georgians in debut 2022 ad: ‘I see you, I hear you, I am you.’

“At my heart I am, and will always be, a pastor. That means going to work for my congregation. It means understanding the challenges you face, and then doing my best to make a difference.”

Warnock dipped into his $23 million warchest to finance the ad, which will air statewide. Republican frontrunner Herschel Walker told donors in a memo Monday that the roughly $725,000 that Warnock has put behindthe ad is “proof that our Democrat opponent is very concerned about his reelection chances.”

The transcript:

[WARNOCK]: People are hurting. People are tired. People have seen what they’ve worked their entire lives to build turned upside down at a moment’s notice. They’re wondering when things will get back to normal and at the same time not knowing what normal even means anymore. At my heart I am, and will always be, a pastor. That means going to work for my congregation. It means understanding the challenges you face, and then doing my best to make a difference. Every day I carry your concerns with me. That’s why I’ve worked so hard to protect and create jobs. That’s why I know we must make health care more affordable. That’s why I’m cracking down on the corporations who are raising prices out of control. What I want the people of Georgia to know is that I see you, I hear you, I am you. I understand the work I was sent to the Senate to do and that’s what I intend to keep doing for Georgia. I’m Raphael Warnock and I approve this message.