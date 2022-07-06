Politically Georgia podcast: Fulton prosecutors get closer to Trump’s inner circle

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the list of Donald Trump allies who have been subpoenaed by a Fulton County grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Plus, our insiders talk about a sweep of new laws that have taken effect in the state of Georgia, and what former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is doing to fortify Republicans’ chances in future Georgia elections.
