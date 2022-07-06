ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: Fulton prosecutors get closer to Trump’s inner circle

201203-Atlanta- Rudi Giuliani listens to testimony during a subcommittee of the state Senate judiciary committee meeting at the State Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Giuliani brought fellow lawyers and witnesses who alleged serious voting problems in Georgia and asked that the State Legislature chose GeorgiaÕs electors. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the list of Donald Trump allies who have been subpoenaed by a Fulton County grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Plus, our insiders talk about a sweep of new laws that have taken effect in the state of Georgia, and what former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is doing to fortify Republicans’ chances in future Georgia elections.

