Politically Georgia: Gov. Kemp’s legislative plans and Biden’s visit to Georgia

The 2022 Georgia legislative session begins on Monday and Gov. Brian Kemp has laid down what he wants to accomplish.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy preview what they expect to happen under the gold dome in the next few months. Hear what Kemp has to say about distance learning in a pandemic, gun rights and election laws.
Plus, we look at why some Democrats are not happy about President Joe Biden’s trip to Georgia on Tuesday and how the college football championship game is affecting local politics.
