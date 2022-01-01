Georgia’s rematch against Alabama has political consequences, too

That also means lawmakers are likely to skip Tuesday, though the schedule won’t be formalized until both chambers agree on the timing. There’s also a chance legislators convene on Tuesday, though little work is expected to get done.

The regular schedule will continue Wednesday, when the Georgia Chamber’s annual Eggs & Issues breakfast is held in the morning. On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver his annual State of the State speech to shape the agenda for the 40-day session.

State lawmakers have been in this situation before – and it also involved a Georgia-Alabama matchup.

That memorable game was played on Jan. 8, 2018, which was also the first day of the legislative session. But because the game was held in Atlanta, lawmakers transformed the proceedings into a pep rally for the Bulldogs.

Ralston waved a red pompom from the dais. The state Senate adjourned for the day by “Calling the Dawgs.” And House members watched red-and-black highlight reel from the chamber floor.

That night, then-President Donald Trump was greeted with a mix of boos and cheers as he took the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the national anthem. And Georgia lost a nail-biter overtime game against Alabama.