Podcast: Redistricting winners and losers; Perdue readies for battle

After another contentious special redistricting session, lawmakers have drawn their lines for the next decade.

Political Insider Patricia Murphy and Georgia government reporter Maya T. Prabhu join host Greg Bluestein to break down the new congressional and legislative maps. They discuss who stands to gain an advantage and who is in trouble. Plus, why David Perdue is leaving less doubt that he will challenge Gov. Brian Kemp and the fight GOP leaders are having on Murphy’s Twitter feed.