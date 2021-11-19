ajc logo
Podcast: Redistricting winners and losers; Perdue readies for battle

November 9, 2021 Atlanta - Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) answers a question from Emanuel Jones (D-10, Decatur), foreground, in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. The Senate plans to vote on new maps Tuesday, and the House Redistricting Committee could advance its proposal as well. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
November 9, 2021 Atlanta - Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) answers a question from Emanuel Jones (D-10, Decatur), foreground, in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. The Senate plans to vote on new maps Tuesday, and the House Redistricting Committee could advance its proposal as well. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

After another contentious special redistricting session, lawmakers have drawn their lines for the next decade.

Political Insider Patricia Murphy and Georgia government reporter Maya T. Prabhu join host Greg Bluestein to break down the new congressional and legislative maps. They discuss who stands to gain an advantage and who is in trouble. Plus, why David Perdue is leaving less doubt that he will challenge Gov. Brian Kemp and the fight GOP leaders are having on Murphy’s Twitter feed.

About the Authors

Greg Bluestein
Patricia Murphy
Maya T. Prabhu
