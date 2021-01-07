X

Podcast: Georgia’s role in U.S. Capitol riots, flipping control of Senate

Politics | Jan 7, 2021
On this episode, the latest in Georgia politics

When pro-Trump mob rioted and breached the U.S. Capitol, forcing lawmakers to be evacuated before the initial vote to confirm, our colleague, AJC Washington correspondent was inside. In this episode, Mitchell and host Greg Bluestein discuss the riots and Georgia’s role in what took place. Plus, the two discuss the Senate race runoffs, which flipped control of the U.S. Senate in favor of Democrats. The latest in Georgia politics on the Politically Georgia podcast.

