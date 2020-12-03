X

Podcast: Nation’s focus on Georgia elections, Senate races this weekend

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., holds a ceremonial swearing-in of Rep. Kwanza Hall, D-Ga., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. Hall will serve the remaining term of the late Rep. John Lewis. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., holds a ceremonial swearing-in of Rep. Kwanza Hall, D-Ga., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. Hall will serve the remaining term of the late Rep. John Lewis. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The latest in Georgia politics, a swearing-in, debate, presidential visit, rallies.

A swearing-in, debate, presidential visit, rallies. What to expect from this busy weekend in Georgia politics. In the last episode, we talked about the ways President Trump is fueling a rift in Georgia at the worst time for Republicans – the runoffs for two Georgia Senate seats, currently held by David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler – take place in just about a month. They are being challenged by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. This weekend, Georgia will once again be the focus of the national political world. AJC Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell joined host Greg Bluestein in today’s episode before heading to the swearing in of Kwanza Hall, who will serve the last month of Rep. John Lewis’ term.

