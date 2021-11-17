Podcast: Breaking down the Atlanta mayoral runoff debate

The first high-profile debate of the Atlanta mayoral runoff – hosted by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting -- brought out some of the difference and disagreements between Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens.
Atlanta City Hall reporter J.D. Capelouto, who was on the panel for the debate, joins host Greg Bluestein to discuss how the two candidates tried to separate themselves, if their attacks landed and what happens next before the Nov. 30th runoff.
Editors' Picks