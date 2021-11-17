ajc logo
X

Podcast: Breaking down the Atlanta mayoral runoff debate

Atlanta mayoral candidates Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore at a runoff debate on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Caption
Atlanta mayoral candidates Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore at a runoff debate on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

Credit: Spec

Credit: Spec

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

The first high-profile debate of the Atlanta mayoral runoff – hosted by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting -- brought out some of the difference and disagreements between Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens.

Atlanta City Hall reporter J.D. Capelouto, who was on the panel for the debate, joins host Greg Bluestein to discuss how the two candidates tried to separate themselves, if their attacks landed and what happens next before the Nov. 30th runoff.

More from Politically Georgia

About the Authors

ajc.com

Greg Bluestein
Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
ajc.com

J.D. Capelouto
Follow J.D. Capelouto on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
New Georgia congressional map aims to increase Republican seats
29m ago
Georgia Reps. Greene, Clyde rack up thousands in mask fines
5h ago
OPINION: GOP can slow change with redistricting, but they can’t make it stop
20h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top