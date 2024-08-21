Pink expected to headline final night of Democratic National Convention

Pop singer Pink will perform during the closing night of the Democratic National Convention, a source familiar with the planning told the Associated Press.
The three-time Grammy winner is set to take the stage before Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic acceptance speech. The news comes as Pink nears the end of her Summer Carnival Tour, which began last year. She dropped her ninth studio album “Trustfall” last winter.
John Legend is also slated to hit DNC stage. He’ll perform tonight, ahead of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s remarks.
Pink and Legend will join what has already been a star-studded political convention. On Monday, singers Mickey Guyton and Jason Isbell performed. Last night featured performances from R&B legend Patti LaBelle and Common.
Atlanta rapper and producer Lil Jon also performed Tuesday night, creating a viral moment in the process. He made a surprise appearance during the DNC’s Georgia roll call and performed bits of his songs “Turn Down for What” and “Get Low.”
“VP Harris to the Walz,” he chanted at the end of his brief performance.
Music icon Stevie Wonder and country singer Maren Morris are also reported to perform tonight, according to CNN.
James Taylor was supposed to perform Monday night, but his appearance was cut due to scheduling delays.
