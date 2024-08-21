Pink expected to headline final night of Democratic National Convention

Pop singer Pink will perform during the closing night of the Democratic National Convention, a source familiar with the planning told the Associated Press.

The three-time Grammy winner is set to take the stage before Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic acceptance speech. The news comes as Pink nears the end of her Summer Carnival Tour, which began last year. She dropped her ninth studio album “Trustfall” last winter.

John Legend is also slated to hit DNC stage. He’ll perform tonight, ahead of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s remarks.