Airport mixup gives former Atlanta radio host a funny story about Geoff Duncan

Jimmy Baron, an Atlanta real estate agent and former radio host primarily on Atlanta rock station 99X, had an unlikely encounter with a prominent Georgia politician.

Flying up to Chicago for a wedding on Tuesday, he kept his suit jacket in hand to keep it from getting to wrinkled and placed it in the overhead compartment of his United flight. After he landed, he took what he thought was his jacket, deplaned, grabbed his luggage and awaited his sister to pick him up outside. But then he looked down at the jacket and quickly realized it wasn’t his.

Baron’s wife Kira suggested he look for the man’s name on the suit. Baron scoffed. “Adult men don’t put their names on their clothing!” he said. But he was wrong. This fancy Italian suit jacket had the name Geoff Duncan, former Georgia lieutenant governor. So Baron went to baggage claim to ask if this man was looking for his jacket. Indeed, he was and they met up to exchange jackets.