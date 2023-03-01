Persinger wins runoff for Georgia House, growing Republican majority

Persinger, who owns a landscaping company, defeated Republican Charlie Chase, a bail bondsman, in the race to represent House District 119 in Barrow County west of Athens. Persinger received 59% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Republicans now control 101 of 180 seats in the state House of Representatives, with one Democratic-leaning seat in Clayton County yet to be filled in a special election scheduled for March. Democratic state Rep. Mike Glanton stepped down from that seat for health reasons in January.