Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat

Chastain, a Republican, won the seat that Republican David Ralston had held for 20 years before his death in November at age 68.

Sheree Ralston, also a Republican, fell short after had won the support of several current and former legislators, including $1,600 donated to her campaign by House Speaker Jon Burns and $3,000 from the campaign of her late husband. House District 7 includes the cities of Ellijay and Blue Ridge.