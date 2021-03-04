Opinion: Election proposals take parties in very different directions

“Every voice must be heard and every vote must be counted,” said U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee.

Republicans continued to speak ominously of a 2020 election that they claim was rife with fraud and election misdeeds, though just like former President Donald Trump, they don’t produce much in the way of detail.

For example, one Georgia Republican, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, spoke this week in a television interview about ”imbalances” in the state’s 2020 elections, a result that was checked repeatedly by audits and recounts.

“The worst thing in the world that can happen is for the federal government to nationalize our election system,” U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, said as state Republicans denounced the election bill in Congress.

“This bill will weaken what many states are doing to improve election security,” said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler.

To Democrats, the phrase ”election security” is nothing more than code for Republicans in Georgia and other states trying to limit voting opportunities.

Meanwhile, one U.S. Supreme Court justice was thinking about Georgia as well.

“If a state cancels Sunday early voting, and Black people vote on Sunday 10 times more than white voters, is that legal under the Voting Rights Act?” Justice Elena Kagan asked during arguments over a major voting rights case.

The answer from a lawyer from the Republican National Committee was ”yes,” that it is legal to shut off Sunday early voting.

“We need to pass the For The People Act to ensure every American can cast their ballot,” said U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

The differences are stark. And the fight over election laws is not going away, in Georgia, on Capitol Hill or in the courts.

