‘Proving ground.’ Potential 2024 candidates are circling Georgia

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz trekked to Atlanta in August to headline a super PAC summit designed to promote his political beliefs. The Texas Republican said he wanted to mobilize Georgians to “take back our country” by defeating U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Democrats.

Combined Shape Caption Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is among the potential presidential candidates in 2024 who have come to Georgia this year. ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES. Combined Shape Caption Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is among the potential presidential candidates in 2024 who have come to Georgia this year. ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES.

Trump — who appears poised to run again in 2024 — could hold another rally in October for Walker and other allies. Backers of the former president say he hasn’t ruled out a return trip to Georgia despite his frosty relationship with Kemp and other GOP incumbents he unsuccessfully tried to oust.

And Muzio’s organization is hosting a weekend conference that will feature former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and burnish GOP hopes of recapturing Georgia, which narrowly voted Democratic in 2020 and is poised to be one of the most competitive states in the next presidential election.

“The road map forward has been established in Georgia,” Muzio added, “and the path both to the nomination and to the White House runs through our state.”

‘Bog us down’

What’s less certain is whether President Joe Biden will return to Georgia ahead of the November election as Republicans intensify efforts to tie their Democratic opponents to his low approval ratings.

Biden hasn’t visited the state since a January rally promoting a federal voting rights measure that was boycotted by some liberal groups. Stacey Abrams, too, bypassed the event, citing a long-standing “commitment she could not break.”

Since then, the Democratic candidate for governor has emphasized her support for the president and his agenda, saying she would proudly campaign with him if he holds a rally in the state.

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, has put some distance between himself and President Joe Biden, telling audiences on the campaign trail that he helped buck a White House plan to close a Savannah military installation, aggressively lobbied Biden to forgive student debt and badgered him to support a federal gas tax break. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS Combined Shape Caption U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, has put some distance between himself and President Joe Biden, telling audiences on the campaign trail that he helped buck a White House plan to close a Savannah military installation, aggressively lobbied Biden to forgive student debt and badgered him to support a federal gas tax break. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

“I welcome anyone who wants to lift Georgia up and make us stronger,” Abrams said at a recent campaign stop in North Georgia. “And I’ll tell you this, if Brian Kemp doesn’t like Joe Biden, he should send back every dollar that Joe Biden sent here.”

The state’s other marquee Democrat on the November ballot has taken a more reserved approach.

Warnock, whose reelection bid depends on attracting swing voters, often reminds audiences that he bucked a White House plan to close a Savannah military installation, aggressively lobbied Biden to forgive student debt and badgered him to support a federal gas tax break.

And at stops in Democratic-leaning areas, Warnock often elicits gasps of surprise from supporters when he touts his work on legislation with Cruz to extend an interstate highway or with Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville to boost peanut sales.

Warnock frames his strategy as a way to do what’s best for Georgia no matter the political backlash.

“Some folks are trying to bog us down into a short-term political game,” Warnock said at a stop last week in Newnan. “Folks who have no vision traffic in division. They do not know how to lead us, so they’re trying to divide us for their own short-term political gain.”