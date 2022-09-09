ajc logo
‘Proving ground.’ Potential 2024 candidates are circling Georgia

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a potential presidential candidate in 2024, will visit Georgia on Friday to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a potential presidential candidate in 2024, will visit Georgia on Friday to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Georgia’s midterm election has attracted a surge of attention from possible Republican presidential contenders who are rushing back to the state for the second time in two years, this time to help Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker in races against tough Democratic opponents.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will become the latest potential 2024 hopeful to stump in Georgia when she headlines events Friday in Gwinnett County for Walker in the morning and in Atlanta for Kemp in the afternoon.

She’s part of a second wave of big-name Republicans crisscrossing Georgia to promote GOP candidates -- and introduce themselves to voters in premier political battleground -- after a spate of visits during last year’s U.S. Senate runoffs turned the state into an unofficial kickoff for the 2024 campaign.

“Georgia is the perfect proving ground for anyone aspiring to national conservative leadership,” said Cole Muzio, a prominent activist who heads the Frontline Policy Council.

Former Vice President Mike Pence picked Georgia as the setting for his most significant public break from Donald Trump by endorsing Kemp ahead of the GOP primary at a rally in the heart of Cobb County.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz trekked to Atlanta in August to headline a super PAC summit designed to promote his political beliefs. The Texas Republican said he wanted to mobilize Georgians to “take back our country” by defeating U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Democrats.

Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is among the potential presidential candidates in 2024 who have come to Georgia this year. ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES.

Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is among the potential presidential candidates in 2024 who have come to Georgia this year. ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES.

Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is among the potential presidential candidates in 2024 who have come to Georgia this year. ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES.

Trump — who appears poised to run again in 2024 — could hold another rally in October for Walker and other allies. Backers of the former president say he hasn’t ruled out a return trip to Georgia despite his frosty relationship with Kemp and other GOP incumbents he unsuccessfully tried to oust.

And Muzio’s organization is hosting a weekend conference that will feature former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and burnish GOP hopes of recapturing Georgia, which narrowly voted Democratic in 2020 and is poised to be one of the most competitive states in the next presidential election.

“The road map forward has been established in Georgia,” Muzio added, “and the path both to the nomination and to the White House runs through our state.”

‘Bog us down’

What’s less certain is whether President Joe Biden will return to Georgia ahead of the November election as Republicans intensify efforts to tie their Democratic opponents to his low approval ratings.

Biden hasn’t visited the state since a January rally promoting a federal voting rights measure that was boycotted by some liberal groups. Stacey Abrams, too, bypassed the event, citing a long-standing “commitment she could not break.”

Since then, the Democratic candidate for governor has emphasized her support for the president and his agenda, saying she would proudly campaign with him if he holds a rally in the state.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, has put some distance between himself and President Joe Biden, telling audiences on the campaign trail that he helped buck a White House plan to close a Savannah military installation, aggressively lobbied Biden to forgive student debt and badgered him to support a federal gas tax break. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, has put some distance between himself and President Joe Biden, telling audiences on the campaign trail that he helped buck a White House plan to close a Savannah military installation, aggressively lobbied Biden to forgive student debt and badgered him to support a federal gas tax break. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, has put some distance between himself and President Joe Biden, telling audiences on the campaign trail that he helped buck a White House plan to close a Savannah military installation, aggressively lobbied Biden to forgive student debt and badgered him to support a federal gas tax break. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

“I welcome anyone who wants to lift Georgia up and make us stronger,” Abrams said at a recent campaign stop in North Georgia. “And I’ll tell you this, if Brian Kemp doesn’t like Joe Biden, he should send back every dollar that Joe Biden sent here.”

The state’s other marquee Democrat on the November ballot has taken a more reserved approach.

Warnock, whose reelection bid depends on attracting swing voters, often reminds audiences that he bucked a White House plan to close a Savannah military installation, aggressively lobbied Biden to forgive student debt and badgered him to support a federal gas tax break.

And at stops in Democratic-leaning areas, Warnock often elicits gasps of surprise from supporters when he touts his work on legislation with Cruz to extend an interstate highway or with Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville to boost peanut sales.

Warnock frames his strategy as a way to do what’s best for Georgia no matter the political backlash.

“Some folks are trying to bog us down into a short-term political game,” Warnock said at a stop last week in Newnan. “Folks who have no vision traffic in division. They do not know how to lead us, so they’re trying to divide us for their own short-term political gain.”

