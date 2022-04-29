BreakingNews
Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms
Ted Cruz to headline Atlanta political summit

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a campaign event for Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt at Sun City Anthem Center in Henderson, Nev., Friday, April 22, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

7 minutes ago

Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will headline the “Together for Truth” conservative summit in Atlanta on May 21, a one-day conference that features speeches from conservative leaders and counsel from Republican strategists.

The event, organized by the Truth and Courage PAC, also includes workshops that train supporters on how to build grassroots political operations in their communities.

“Our country is in trouble and the upcoming midterm elections may be our last chance to put it back on the right track,” said Christine Babcock, the group’s executive director.

Cruz said he wants the event to focus more attention on the GOP efforts to flip Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat and keep statewide offices under Republican control.

“We have important races in Georgia this year that may decide the fate of our nation,” he said. “That’s why I’m asking fellow conservatives to join us in Atlanta and help us take back our country.”

Featured
