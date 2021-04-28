Atlanta spa shooting victim’s son to be virtual guest during President Biden’s address to Congress

During the Facebook Live with Chu, Robert Peterson, 38, a sociology professor, said his mother was very conscious about race relations, particularly when it had to do with her two sons.

“When she heard people speak negatively about African-Americans, she would remind them, ‘Hey, don’t do that. I have two Black children.’” Peterson said. “I would do that as well. If I would hear people that I would be around say negative things about Asian-Americans, I would say, ‘Hey, look, you can’t talk like that. My mother’s Asian.’”

For this reason, he added, “We’re going to need more people to not just be bystanders but to intervene during racial discrimination. When we hear these things that’s what allows this perpetuation to happen.”

Yue was one of eight people shot and killed March 16 at three spas, one in Cherokee County and two in Atlanta. She also was one of six victims of Asian heritage.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, stands charged with all eight murders. After his arrest, he said he killed women at the spas because he was addicted to sex and wanted to eliminate the temptation, law enforcement said.