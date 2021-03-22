State Patrol: Spa shootings suspect surrendered within 30 seconds

“To ensure the violator did not recover from the PIT, I used the front of my patrol car to contact the left side of the vehicle when it came back into my path of travel,” the report states. “This successfully disabled the vehicle.”

Troopers drew their weapons while one approached Long, giving him commands to show his hands.

Members of the Atlanta Korean-American Committee against Asian Hate Crimes hold a vigil for the victims of the spa shootings outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta on Friday. Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

“The driver, later identified as Mr. Robert Aaron Long, sat motionless for approximately 30 seconds,” the State Patrol wrote in the report. “After continuous commands to show his hands, Mr. Long raised his hands. I then gave Mr. Long commands to exit his vehicle, which he did. Once out of the vehicle, I gave Mr. Long commands to raise his hands and lay on the ground, which he did.”

At the time of his arrest, police found a loaded handgun in one of Long’s pockets and a knife in the other, according to the State Patrol.

Long was arrested without incident and taken to the Crisp jail. Later that night, he was transferred to the Cherokee jail, where he remained Monday.