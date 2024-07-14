Meet the Georgia delegates to the Republican National Convention

Still, Trump has work ahead to shore up the base. Gov. Brian Kemp, who has a long and contentious history with Trump, has vowed to back him in November. But he revealed last month that he cast a blank ballot in the primary rather than vote for his onetime nemesis.

Below is a list of Georgia delegates and some alternates headed to the convention. We’ll add more details as we gather them.

Josh McKoon, a former state senator and onetime candidate for secretary of state who now chairs the Georgia GOP

Mark Amick, a GOP activist who was one of the Republican electors who tried to cast Georgia’s electoral votes for Trump in 2020

Dave Baker, former Public Service Commission member

Brittany Bennett, an 8th District GOP leader

Carl Blackburn, the 9th District GOP chair and a 2024 GOP elector

Jessie Blankenship, a conservative activist

Ric Bravo, a Columbia County activist who was an alternate to the 2016 convention

Brittany Brown, the Chatham County GOP chair

Denise Burns, the 14th District GOP chair

Nancy Burton, a Walker County GOP activist

Credit: Nell Carroll for the Journal Constitution Credit: Nell Carroll for the Journal Constitution

Brad Carver, an attorney and longtime Republican operative who was a 2020 elector who tried to cast Georgia’s electoral votes for Trump and now chairs the 6th GOP District

Mike Cheokas, a state legislator who represents an Americus-based district

Marlis Fewell, the Decatur County GOP chair

William Freeman, a DeKalb County Republican running for a Georgia House seat

Brant Frost V, a former Georgia GOP first vice chair who is now first vice president of the Georgia Republican Assembly

Dennis Futch, a Moultrie accountant who chairs the Colquitt County GOP

Pat Gartland, a longtime Republican activist

Debra Giddens, the Ware County GOP chair

Salleigh Grubbs, the Cobb County GOP chair

Douglas Hartman, a DeKalb County GOP leader

Joanna Hildreth, the Catoosa County GOP chair

Bob Hinton, the 13th District GOP chair

Joannah Hollis, a Republican activist

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Ginger Howard, a longtime activist who has served several terms as a Republican National Committee member before she was defeated earlier this year by a far-right opponent

Kathy Hurley, the Oconee County GOP chair

Caroline Jeffords, an activist who was recently elected as the Georgia GOP’s secretary

Alex Johnson, the leader of the Georgia Republican Assembly, he ran several unsuccessful campaigns to head the Georgia GOP.

Trey Kelly, former Fulton County GOP chair

Betsy Kramer, an activist and former Georgia House candidate for a Sandy Springs-based district

Ronald Kurtz, a Republican activist

Allison Largeman, a Lee County GOP leader

Bruce LeVell, a Trump adviser and former Gwinnett County GOP chair who ran for the U.S. House in 2017

Pam Lightsey, the president of Georgia’s chapter of the National Federation of Republican Women

Rey Martinez, a state legislator and former mayor of Loganville

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Marci McCarthy, the DeKalb County GOP chair who has a growing profile as a political pundit on both mainstream and conservative outlets

Michael McLendon, a Republican activist

Mansell McCord, the former treasurer of the Georgia GOP

Rufus Montgomery, a former U.S. Army combat engineer who is a Gold Dome lobbyist

Denise Ognio, an activist who served as a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention

Brandon Phillips, a veteran political operative who is now the top aide to U.S. Rep. Mike Collins

Alec Poitevint, a business executive and longtime GOP official who has attended every Republican convention since 1976

Dianne Putnam, former chair of the Whitfield County GOP

Orien Roy, a Georgia field representative for Turning Point Action

Franklin Rozier, a Blackshear attorney who ran unsuccessfully for a state House seat in 2018

Alton Russell, a Columbus activist who is the past chair of the Third District GOP and a professional storyteller

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

David Shafer, the former Georgia GOP chair who has pleaded not guilty in Fulton County to election-interference charges

Kathy Statham, a Republican activist

Bruce Thompson, a former state senator elected in 2022 as state labor commissioner

Jason Thompson, a veteran organizer and activist who was reelected earlier this year to another term on the RNC

Julianne Thompson, a longtime Republican activist who gained prominence leading the state’s tea party movement

Kathleen Thorman, a former Gordon County GOP chair

Rick Tillman, an optometrist and longtime chair of the Carroll County GOP

Jim Tully, the Paulding County GOP chair

J. Scott Vandiver, a candidate for a Gwinnett County-based Georgia House seat

Paul Voorhees, a Republican activist

Suzi Voyles, a former candidate for the U.S. House in 2022

Donna Watson, the former 6th District GOP chair

Cooper Whitmire, a staffer for the Georgia chapter of Talking Points Action and chair of the Hall County Young Republicans

Seanie Zappendorf, the former Dawson County GOP chair and a Georgia GOP state committee member

Among the 56 alternates, there are also notable state Republican figures. Here are a few:

Brandon Beach, a state senator and Trump ally who was demoted by then-Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan after backing legislative attempts to overturn the 2020 vote. He supported former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s failed campaign against Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022.

Debbie Dooley, a tea party organizer who rose to national prominence after leading grassroots efforts to fight then-President Barack Obama’s policies and is now an ardent Trump ally.

Debbie McCord, an activist from Evans who was a member of the Arrangements Committee during the 2016 RNC.

Kandiss Taylor, the chair of the 1st District GOP and a former candidate for governor who unsuccessfully challenged Kemp on a “Jesus, Guns and Babies” platform fueled by conspiracy theories.

Sunny Wong, a founder of the Chinese-American Republicans who was the Georgia GOP’s liaison to the state’s Chinese community.