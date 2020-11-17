MARTA eyes policy on employees who go to work for contractors

The proposed new policy would take account of an employees' job at MARTA. For example, an employee involved in procurement of contracts could not go to work for a MARTA contractor for one year after leaving the agency. And the employees would be prohibited from ever working on a contract they had been directly involved with at MARTA.

The proposed policy also would prohibit companies that did business with MARTA from using any former agency employee on a MARTA contract for one year. For employees laid off by MARTA, the prohibition would be reduced to six months.

Companies that violate the policy could lose their MARTA contracts.

O’Neill told the board the revisions would acknowledge that some employees are more heavily involved in procurement than others.

The policy will be vetted by a board committee before coming back to the full body for final approval.