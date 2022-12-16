ajc logo
X

Audit of US Senate runoff completed after Warnock’s win in Georgia

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Manual ballot review showed tiny differences

A hand count of ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff was almost identical to the original computer count in which Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker, according to the results of an election audit.

The audit counted five fewer votes for Warnock and four more for Walker out of a randomized sample of nearly 165,000 ballots reviewed this week.

Overall, Warnock won the race by over 99,000 votes out of more than 3.5 million ballots cast, according to the full count of computer-scanned ballots.

“This audit showed once again that our system works and that Georgia’s voting system is accurate,” said Secretary of State Raffensperger on Thursday.

Credit: Georgia secretary of state

Credit: Georgia secretary of state

Of Georgia’s 159 counties, election offices in 138 of them participated in the optional runoff audit requested by Raffensperger and State Election Board Chairman Bill Duffey. Georgia law requires an audit after each general election every two years, and state election officials are encouraging more frequent ballot reviews as a way to verify vote counts.

Election workers reported the audited counts were the same as the original results in many counties. About 95% of ballot batches had no deviation from the original vote totals for each candidate.

Previous audits checked the results of this year’s race for secretary of state’s race and the 2020 presidential election.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Georgia inmate with ‘nothing to lose’ keeps killing3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

The Jolt: Jockeying underway for Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate battle
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance
15h ago

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
9h ago

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
9h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

OPINION: 7 things we learned about Georgia politics in 2022
2h ago
Opinion: GOP infighting clouds new House majority
After Abrams loss and Warnock win, where do Georgia Dems go from here?
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
19h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top