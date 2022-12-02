US Senate runoff will be audited in some Georgia counties

“I believe that an audit will bring additional public confidence to the outcome of the election. My hope is that all counties choose to participate,” Evans wrote in a message to county election officials.

State law requires an audit of one race after each general election, but audits aren’t mandated after runoffs.

Following last month’s election, an audit of a sample of 231,000 ballots cast counted 21 more votes for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and 18 fewer votes for Democrat Bee Nguyen. Raffensperger won the race by 9.3 percentage points, the largest margin of any statewide candidate.

The audit of the U.S. Senate runoff will be conducted on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. The deadline for Raffensperger to certify the election is Dec. 23.