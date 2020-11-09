Gwinnett finishes vote count, certifies election

Gwinnett’s transit referendum was still incredibly close when the vote count was complete. “No” slightly led, with 50.13% of the vote — just 1,013 votes ahead of “Yes.” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said there will be a statewide recount in Georgia. The transit referendum will be included in that recount.

The race for president in Georgia also remains extremely close, though President-elect Joe Biden’s lead grew over President Donald Trump past 10,000 votes over the weekend. It had been as close as 1,500 votes at some points in the days following the election. While Georgia has not been called for either candidate, the Associated Press and many other major media outlets called the national race in Biden’s favor on Saturday morning. After Monday’s provisional ballots were approved, 407 more votes were added to Biden’s total in Georgia and 247 were added to Trump’s. Biden won 58% of the county’s vote, Trump 40%.