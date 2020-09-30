No winner declared yet in crowded race to succeed U.S. Rep. John Lewis

Explore Remembering John Lewis

Two voters at First Iconium Baptist Church in East Atlanta both said Tuesday afternoon that Lewis was on their minds as they cast their ballots.

Nia Kennedy, 26, said she had a busy day, but her mother encouraged her to head to the polls. “She always says it is important that we make time to come out and vote,” Kennedy said.

Eric Ottenberg, 30, said he voted in the special election because “John Lewis' legacy is important to continue ... and that requires being an active citizen.”

Election day went relatively smoothly across the district that stretches from Buckhead to south Fulton County and also includes parts of western DeKalb County and northern Clayton County.

The most noteworthy issue was at Atlanta’s Park Tavern polling place, which opened hours late because a security guard reportedly overslept. Those who showed up before the facility was accessible were given provisional ballots.

Turnout was a major theme of the campaign. Early returns indicate that less than 10% of voters, or fewer than 50,000 people, may have participated in the special election. By comparison, more than 170,000 District 5 residents voted in the June primary.

The candidates were mostly forced to campaign virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All seven also complained about technical issues and mix-ups at some of the early voting locations, saying they worried that some voters had been discouraged from casting ballots.

The race itself also contributed to confusion. This special election overlaps with the November contest for a full two-year term that begins in January.

That race features Nikema Williams, a state senator and the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, whom the party selected to take Lewis' place on the ballot. Her opponent is Republican Angela Stanton-King, who received a pardon from President Donald Trump and is a vocal supporter.

Because District 5 is a Democratic stronghold, Williams is expected to win that race easily.

Staff writer Susan Potter contributed to this article.