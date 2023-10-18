LISTEN: Fani Willis on why she’s being ‘personally attacked’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has at times felt under siege for pursuing charges against Donald Trump and his allies. And the death threats, lies and other pushback targeting her have taken a toll.

At a private fundraiser this week, Willis talked about the deeply personal attacks leveled against her as she oversees Fulton County’s sprawling election-interference case against the former president.

“There are some days I’m human and I’m really angry or I’m hurt that somebody would tell a bold-faced lie on me,” she said in a recording obtained by the Politically Georgia podcast.

Today’s episode features extended audio of Willis’ remarks, along with analysis of how she’s responding to the attacks.

***

The podcast team was also joined by state Rep. Ruwa Romman, the first Palestinian-American state legislator in Georgia history, to discuss the escalating violence between Israel and Gaza.

Romman also spoke about the sharply differing statements from mostly GOP House lawmakers and their Democratic counterparts about the Hamas attack on Israel and the retaliatory strikes on Gaza that followed.

She called the open letter organized by Georgia House Republicans “politicizing and frankly grandstanding” and discussed the U.S. response to the Israel-Hamas war.

Plus, why host Tia Mitchell says House Republicans are stuck in a “Groundhog Day” cycle.

