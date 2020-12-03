Kwanza Hall sworn in, casts first vote as a member of Congress

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, who became the dean of Georgia’s congressional delegation after Lewis’ death, then introduced Hall to members by reading his biography. And outgoing Congressman Rob Woodall praised Hall for stepping up to fill in the gap for constituents of District 5, campaign through the special election and subsequent runoff.

“I wonder how many of my colleagues would put in the kind of time and effort that we all put in to get reelected to provide a voice just for two years, not even for 12 months, but for the remainder of a cycle,” said Woodall, a Republican from Lawrenceville.

Hall, an Atlanta native, went to college at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before returning home and starting his career. His father, Leon Hall, was a civil rights activist alongside Lewis and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hall’s public service began when he won a seat on the Atlanta Board of Education. He then served three terms on the Atlanta City Council before running unsuccessfully for mayor. Hall said he decided to run in the special election to fill the remainder of Lewis’ term out of a sense of duty to the man he considers a friend and hero. He also said a three-week bout with COVID-19 in July, shortly before Lewis died, prompted him to think about what God wanted him to accomplish in life.

In his first floor speech, Hall said God told him: “I have a mission for you. The mission is to run for that office and serve District 5.”