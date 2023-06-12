Kemp to travel to nation of Georgia, France

Gov. Brian Kemp is headed on a two-stop international trip on Tuesday to the nation of Georgia and then France for the Paris Air Show, part of an effort to deepen economic ties with overseas trading partners and boost the state’s aviation industry.

The trip will start in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, where Kemp will meet with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and other leaders. He will visit with state National Guardsmen stationed in Georgia and meet with Marietta Fire Department members conducting training there.

It’s the Republican’s third overseas trip since he won another term in office, and it comes as he seeks to raise his profile ahead of the 2024 race for president. Kemp in January participated in the elite Davos conference in Switzerland and recently returned from a trade mission to Israel.

Kemp’s office said his trip will be the first time a sitting U.S. governor has visited the nation of Georgia, a former Soviet Republic in the Caucasus Mountains that’s in a perennial struggle with its giant Russian neighbor.

Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 has military control of roughly one-fifth of its territory. But pro-U.S. sentiment is widespread in the urbane city of Tbilisi and much of the southern and eastern parts of the country, and the Georgian constitution makes clear its determination to join NATO.

Kemp said the trip will “reinforce our commitment to our partnership with their military.”

“That partnership has endured for over 28 years, as we remain a friend and ally to freedom-loving people around the world,” Kemp said, adding that he’ll also promote the state to “job creators and major industry leaders we’ll meet during this busy trip.”

On the second leg, Kemp’s office said he has a “packed schedule” at the Paris Air Show, the biennial showcase that will draw the world’s biggest aviation companies. Delta Air Lines is among the Georgia-based firms set to attend.

The trip will be financed by the state economic development department. The governor will be joined in Tblisi by Major Gen. Tom Carden of the Georgia National Guard and state economic officials. In Paris, he’ll be accompanied by state economic recruiters. His wife, Marty Kemp, will join him for the entire stretch.

“Our teammates from the country of Georgia have fought shoulder to shoulder with us since Sept. 11,” said Carden, who said the partnership will go to the “next level” on Kemp’s watch.

Pat Wilson, the state’s top economic development official, said the mission will help bolster Georgia’s role as a logistics hub.

“Connectivity leads to business, and it starts with building relationships,” Wilson said. “Missions reinforce these relationships and create new ones, opening the door for new opportunities.”