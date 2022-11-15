Electric aircraft developer plans Covington factory with 1,000 jobs

“Our goal of creating Urban Air Mobility networks across major cities nationwide requires us to ramp production of our aircraft. This facility represents a huge step toward ensuring we can meet this challenge head-on,” he said.

Archer is part of a burgeoning industry seeking to develop the concept known as urban air mobility, using electric aircraft that operate like helicopters to transport people within cities, avoiding highway and road traffic.

Delta Air Lines last month announced a $60 million investment and partnership with its an air taxi startup, Joby Aviation. Joby recently pushed back its planned launch of commercial passenger service to 2025. Delta is targeting its hubs in New York and Los Angeles for the service, where it envisions electric air taxis could transport passengers from their homes to the airport to connect to Delta flights.

Archer has partnered with United Airlines, and the two companies announced earlier this month plans to launch their first phase of commercial electric air taxi service in 2025 from downtown Manhattan to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Explore UPS orders electric aircraft to transport cargo between its facilities

The Georgia Center of Innovation’s Aerospace industry team helped the state compete for the Archer manufacturing facility project, part of an effort to foster the aerospace and defense industries here.

“Our established leadership in the aerospace industry was essential to landing Archer Aviation in Newton County,” Kemp said in a written statement.

Details of potential incentives to lure Archer were not immediately known, but the company is likely to qualify for inducements including tax credits for newly created jobs.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development worked with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Newton County Industrial Development Authority and other state agencies to compete for the project. The Archer facility will be on a parcel that was set aside for development.