Archer Aviation gets Stellantis investment for Covington plant

Stellantis says it will contribute its “advanced manufacturing technology and expertise, experienced personnel and capital,” with the goal of mass producing the aircraft as its exclusive contract manufacturer.

Stellantis said it will provide up to $150 million in equity capital to be used by Archer in 2023 and 2024, subject to “achievement of certain business milestones.” Stellantis also plans to increase its holdings in Archer stock as a long-term investor.

It’s yet to be seen which companies will succeed in the fledging electric aircraft and air taxi industry.

Archer is one of the start-ups seeking to develop the concept known as urban air mobility, using electric aircraft that operate like helicopters to transport people within cities, avoiding road traffic. It is seeking to get Federal Aviation Administration certification for Midnight in late 2024.

Archer CEO Adam Goldsten said the Stellantis commitment “places Archer in a strong position to be first to market.”

“Supporting Archer with our manufacturing expertise is another example of how Stellantis will lead the way the world moves,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a written statement.

The agreement marks an expansion of a partnership in which Stellantis has lent its manufacturing, supply chain and design expertise to Archer since 2020, and has been an investor in Archer since 2021.

Archer has partnered with United Airlines, and the two companies announced last year plans to launch their first phase of commercial electric air taxi service in 2025 from downtown Manhattan to Newark Liberty International Airport.