Kemp signs Georgia adoption laws offering free tuition and protections

The number of children in foster care has declined to about 11,000, the lowest level since 2015.

“What’s so great is that it actually works. We have seen adoptions increase, we have seen Georgia families adopting in Georgia as opposed to going to other states, and most significantly we’ve seen our foster care populations reduced by literally thousands,” said state Rep. Bert Reeves, a Republican from Marietta.

House Bill 154 decreases the age at which Georgians can adopt children from 25 to 21, something often seen among older siblings.

Another measure, Senate Bill 107, waives in-state tuition for foster and adopted students whose families receive adoption assistance from the state and enroll in college within three years after obtaining a high school diploma or GED, among other requirements.

Three bills deal with legal protections, allowing courts to consider secondhand testimony during child protective hearings, protecting case managers from arrest warrants for alleged offenses during their jobs, and expanding court access to child abuse records. Those measures are Senate Bill 28, House Bill 562 and House Bill 548.

The sixth bill, Senate Bill 20, adds appointees of the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House to the Child Advocate Advisory Committee.

Kemp previously signed House Bill 114 in March, which increases the tax credit for families that adopt a child from foster care from $2,000 to $6,000 per year for five years.

These bills are a continuation of a package of foster care legislation that Kemp signed in 2020, which, among other things, aim to make it easier for foster parents to hire child care and move court cases involving children in foster care more quickly through the legal process.

Major adoption changes also became law in 2018 by reducing adoption waiting times, legalizing reimbursing birth mothers for their expenses in private adoptions, banning middlemen who profit from arranging adoptions and simplifying out-of-state adoptions.