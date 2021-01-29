Georgia lawmakers revive Kemp-backed foster care, adoption measures

“Keep in mind that the standard the judge (uses) in an adoption is the best interests of child, and based on that it would be a narrow lane, practically, where younger adults would be permitted to adopt,” said state Rep. Bert Reeves, a Marietta Republican who sponsored HB 114 and HB 154. “This is by no means an absolute right for anyone of any age to adopt, it just lowers the age that one can petition (for adoption).”

Senate Bill 28 would, among other things, allow the court to consider testimony from witnesses that includes second-hand information during certain child protective hearings. Judges typically do not allow what is called “hearsay” in court proceedings.

Children can be unreliable witnesses when discussing potential abuse or neglect they’ve experienced.

Reyahd Kazmi with the Ohio-based National Youth Advocate Program, a national nonprofit that advocates for foster children and families, applauded the package of legislation.

“Juvenile courts should have all of the information available to them, even if they negate typical courtroom evidence rules, if the information is reliable and assists the court in making decisions that are in the best interest of the child,” he said.

Last year, Kemp signed signed bills that, among other things, aim to make it easier for foster parents to hire child care and move court cases involving children in foster care more quickly through the legal process. He also signed legislation last year that closes what Kemp called a “loophole” in Georgia law, making it illegal for a foster parent to engage in a sexual activity with those in his or her care — specifically after that child turns 16, Georgia’s legal age of consent.

“It is our solemn duty, as elected leaders who long to see our children grow and thrive in a sometimes dark and dangerous world, to take meaningful action,” Kemp said.