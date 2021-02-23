DeKalb school district to reopen classrooms to in-person learning

DeKalb County Schools is planning to reopen its buildings for face-to-face learning for the first time since last March.
Plans were announced Tuesday in a news release ahead of the “state of the district” address by Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.
“I am excited about the return to face-to-face instruction,” Watson-Harris said in the new release. “This has been a tough, but necessary decision. We will continue to make the safety of our scholars and staff our number one priority and soar together.”
Students in prekindergarten through second grade, as well as sixth and ninth grades, will be the first to return to schools on March 9. Students in third through fifth grades, seventh through eighth, and 10th through 12th grades can return March 15.
Families can choose to keep their students in online-only learning.
School staff returned to buildings earlier this month, but classes in the district have been virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While some parents urged a return to for in-person learning, others asked the district to delay until staff are vaccinated and more is done to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The district, which has more than 98,900 students, has reported 862 cases of the coronavirus among students and employees July 1 to Feb. 18.