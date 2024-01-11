Kemp proposes pay hikes for 300,000 Georgia teachers, state employees

Other rank-and-file workers would receive 4% increases — up to the first $70,000 in salary — and teachers $2,500 more.

The raises would cost the state about $700 million a year, administration officials said.

“It’s no secret that most state government jobs pay less than private-sector opportunities in the same line of work,” Kemp told legislators. “But many of our employees do it because they feel a sense of public service and they want our state to succeed.

“But for state government to stay efficient, and stay ahead of Georgia’s continued growth, we must be able to attract and then retain employees who perform vitally important jobs.”

Lawmakers will begin work next week on the midyear 2024 budget — which runs through June 30 — and the fiscal 2025 budget.

Kemp’s address came three days after the state announced that tax collections were off 5% in December.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, which began July 1, collections are up 1.6%. Had the state been collecting gas taxes during the first half of the previous year — Kemp had suspended them to reduce the cost of fuel — revenue would have been down 2.5% during the comparable months.

Collections were slow for most of 2023 after three years of skyrocketing growth.

That matters because the money the state collects in taxes helps pay for K-12 schools, colleges, public health care, prisons, policing, business regulation, roads and a host of other services.

But three years of massive surpluses — and Kemp is planning for another one this fiscal year — have built up record reserves.

The state spent about $26.6 billion — excluding federal funding — in fiscal 2020, the last budget plan approved before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Last year, it was more than $32 billion, and Kemp’s proposal would spend billions more this year and in fiscal 2025, which begins July 1.

The mid-year plan – which runs through June 30 - would boost spending about $5 billion. Of that, about $2 billion would come out of reserves. That’s about what Kemp wants to spend on infrastructure projects.

However, unlike in most years, the state would not borrow money to pay for new college buildings, prisons, agency facilities, roads and maintenance programs. It would be paid for in cash, saving the state $1.3 billion in borrowing costs over 20 years, according to administration officials.

The governor also proposed putting tens of millions of dollars into improving health care in prisons, a longtime issue.

In December, the governor announced he’d push legislation during the 2024 General Assembly session to speed up cuts in state income tax rates and he handed out $1,000 retention bonuses to more than 300,000 teachers, school workers and state agency staffers. He also called for $100 million in school safety grants.

On Wednesday, he unveiled plans for more than $2 billion more in spending for a range of major infrastructure and education proposals, including a new medical school, a new dental school, more money for sewer improvements and a massive road-building project.

On Thursday, he told lawmakers he wanted an additional $1.4 billion in K-12 education funding, and he called for a $205 million increase in mental health spending, a priority in the General Assembly in recent years.

“This new funding will enable (the state mental health agency) to expand services for those struggling with mental illness. It will increase the number of crisis beds throughout the state. It will further crisis intervention resources in all communities and improve the quality of mental health services overall,” he said.

Kemp is asking the General Assembly to approve spending $500 million to prop up the finances of the Employees’ Retirement System, which provides pensions to state government retirees. The money would not be used to give bigger pensions, but it would improve the long-term financial outlook of the fund.

Over $200 million more would go to school districts to pay for transporting children to school, something local officials have requested for years.

Kemp’s spending plan would restore $66 million in spending cuts to the University System of Georgia - which he opposed when lawmakers made the reduction late in the 2023 session. His proposal would also include $11 million as part of a years-long plan to cut the size of pre-kindergarten classes to make it easier for teachers to help students.

Kemp’s plan includes hundreds of millions of dollars more for Medicaid, the state-federal health care program for the poor and disabled, including big money to increase payments to nursing home operators and other providers

Overall, Kemp said, state leaders have made sound choices that allowed Georgia to build surpluses and spend what it needs to spend in a growing economy.

“Instead of expanding the size and scope of government, we’re putting state dollars to work in targeted, efficient ways to recruit, retain and thank employees in vital roles from corrections officers to caseworkers,” he said. “By doing so, we’re continuing our efforts to wisely use every penny taxpayers send us, from state agency personnel to our schools, public safety and the health care marketplace.”

