Kemp dives into polarizing debates in election-year address

And he backed the construction of a $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center opposed by environmentalists object to transforming a forest into a law enforcement facility and liberal activists who worry it would further militarize policing in Atlanta.

“While President Biden hires tens of thousands of new IRS agents, my vote is we just keep cutting taxes here in Georgia,” he said in one of several remarks that drew applause from Republicans and stony silence from Democrats.

The sharp-elbowed rhetoric was tucked into a speech that also outlined salary hikes for state employees, law enforcement officers and teachers fueled by Georgia’s $16 billion reserves, as well as new funding to shore up the state’s pension system and bolster mental health programs.

Left unmentioned were several issues that could dominate the 40-day legislative session, including the intrigue over whether Georgia could expand Medicaid, overhaul election rules or pass a stalled effort to combat antisemitism.

Likewise, the governor steered clear of launching new efforts to restrict abortion, expand access to firearms and wade into other culture wars fights geared toward energizing conservatives in an election year.

Instead, he warned that America faces a crossroads ahead of a November vote that could hinge on Georgia, which Biden narrowly captured in 2020 and is expected to be another tightly contested battleground in 2024.

“From crushing inflation and dysfunction in Washington to the crisis at our southern border and unrest overseas, these are indeed trying times,” he said. “But I believe we have an opportunity here in Georgia – an opportunity to highlight a different path.”

No more ‘next years’

The governor had revealed other mainstays of his 2024 agenda in the days leading to Thursday’s speech, which was held before hundreds of lawmakers, judges and dignitaries in the Georgia House.

Most are expected to pass with broad support in the Republican-controlled Legislature, including a plan to speed up an income tax cut, distribute safety grants to every k-12 school and devote roughly $2 billion in new infrastructure and transportation spending.

But his call for a “school choice” expansion is far more volatile, given fervent from many local school boards and other critics who say vouchers would undercut public education and benefit families already paying for private school education.

The most significant expansion of private school vouchers in recent Georgia history failed despite Kemp’s last-minute endorsement as 16 Republican House lawmakers rebelled against it.

The governor didn’t explicitly endorse the terms of that measure, which would have tapped taxpayer dollars to finance a $6,500 per student voucher to pay for private school tuition and home-school expenses.

But in blunt terms, the governor told lawmakers they have “run out of ‘next years’” and should pass a voucher measure to give Georgians an “all-of-the-above approach to education – whether it’s public, private, homeschooling, charter or otherwise.”

“It is time for all parties to get around a table and agree on the best path forward to provide our kids the best educational opportunities we can,” he said, “because that’s what we were elected to do.”

Kemp also signaled that he would prioritize support for the public safety complex, which has roiled Atlanta politics for much of the last two years and divided Democrats ahead of an election that could be shaped by concerns about public safety.

To loud applause, he singled out Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who has championed the project. And he praised Georgia State Trooper Jerry Parrish, who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with training center protesters that left one activist dead.

“As long as I’m your governor, there will be no gray area or political double talk. We support our law enforcement officers. We support our firefighters and first responders,” he said. “And the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center should be built – period.”

Kemp’s most cutting comments, however, drew a contrast between his conservative policy outlook and a Washington he portrayed as hopelessly mired in gridlock and instability. The two-term governor wants to stay in the national political mix, and he could run for U.S. Senate in 2026.

“The path Georgia has taken over the last five years has led to record job growth, historic investment in communities from Bainbridge to Blue Ridge, $5 billion dollars in tax relief and enough funds saved to operate state government for months in an emergency -- not days,” he said.

“That’s the choice before Georgians this November. And I feel confident they’ll vote to keep Georgia moving in the right direction once again.”