Kemp fills Georgia labor commissioner post with historic pick

A former journalist, Holmes has led the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce since 2016 and was appointed to the Board of Regents in 2018 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal.

In Albany, she spearheaded efforts to recruit more business startups and attract younger workers, winning her bipartisan accolades.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2023 commended her for launching programs “aimed at helping unemployed rural residents start their own businesses.”

Holmes is a bilingual native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, who graduated from Florida Southern College with degrees in journalism and Spanish. She later moved to southwest Georgia, where she worked in economic development before taking the chamber job.

With Georgia Democrats expected to field a diverse ticket in 2026, Republicans are under pressure to broaden their appeal. Kemp has at times surprised even critics by appointing Republicans to high-level posts that better reflect Georgia’s population.

He tapped business executive Kelly Loeffler to an open U.S. Senate seat in 2019, making her the highest-ranking female politician in Georgia at the time, and he named Fitz Johnson the first Black member of the Public Service Commission in 2021.

Kemp also appointed John King as Georgia’s first Hispanic constitutional officer when he named him insurance commissioner in 2019. King, who won reelection in 2022, has since become one of the South’s most prominent Republican Latino elected officials and is weighing a U.S. Senate bid.