Kemp fills Georgia labor commissioner post with historic pick

Gov. Brian Kemp tapped a southwest Georgia business executive to fill the state’s long-vacant labor commissioner post, making history in the process.
Barbara Rivera Holmes will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia. Kemp appointed her Tuesday to succeed Bruce Thompson, a former GOP legislator who died in November from complications of pancreatic cancer.
Holmes is expected to seek a full four-year term in 2026, when her seat and other statewide posts will be on the ballot. Her appointment adds diversity to a Republican Party eager to expand its appeal ahead of the next election cycle.
A former journalist, Holmes has led the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce since 2016 and was appointed to the Board of Regents in 2018 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal.
In Albany, she spearheaded efforts to recruit more business startups and attract younger workers, winning her bipartisan accolades.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2023 commended her for launching programs “aimed at helping unemployed rural residents start their own businesses.”
Holmes is a bilingual native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, who graduated from Florida Southern College with degrees in journalism and Spanish. She later moved to southwest Georgia, where she worked in economic development before taking the chamber job.
With Georgia Democrats expected to field a diverse ticket in 2026, Republicans are under pressure to broaden their appeal. Kemp has at times surprised even critics by appointing Republicans to high-level posts that better reflect Georgia’s population.
He tapped business executive Kelly Loeffler to an open U.S. Senate seat in 2019, making her the highest-ranking female politician in Georgia at the time, and he named Fitz Johnson the first Black member of the Public Service Commission in 2021.
Kemp also appointed John King as Georgia’s first Hispanic constitutional officer when he named him insurance commissioner in 2019. King, who won reelection in 2022, has since become one of the South’s most prominent Republican Latino elected officials and is weighing a U.S. Senate bid.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AJC
Why sports betting failed again this session
The hosts of 'Politically Georgia' talk about sports betting and why it's failing to get support in the Georgia General Assembly.
The Super Bowl and Final Four are coming to Georgia. Will taxpayers help pay for them?
State lawmakers in Georgia are concerned about the millions in public dollars required to host major sporting events.
Georgia considers stiffer penalties for fentanyl possession and trafficking
Georgia lawmakers are taking aim at the fentanyl crisis through a bill that would lower the bar for possession crimes and create harsher mandatory minimums for trafficking.
Featured
Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC
Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.
How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care
The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.
Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century
The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.