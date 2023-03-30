X

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia lawmakers came closer than ever to establishing a new type of private school voucher program before this year’s legislative session came to an end.

The “Georgia Promise Scholarship Act” would have given $6,500 to the family of each public school student who switched to a private school or chose home schooling instead.

It’s a relatively new kind of voucher that has been implemented in more than 10 other states. Often called “education savings accounts,” these vouchers are more flexible than the traditional kind.

Those have been around for decades, and are a direct state subsidy to a private school toward the cost of a student’s tuition. These newer account-type vouchers allow parents to spend the state’s money on more than tuition.

Georgia’s Senate Bill 233 would have allowed parents to spend the money on textbooks, tutoring, curriculum, doctors, therapists, transportation, fund management fees, computers and “other expenses.” It would have been useful for home-schoolers.

Sine Die 2023

- Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes

- Antisemitism bill falls short at Georgia General Assembly

- Georgia lawmakers approve compromise on higher truck weights

- House, Senate leaders reach deal on budget with raises for 250,000

- Ban on outside election money passes Georgia General Assembly

- Bill Tracker: See what has passed

- Photos: Scenes from last day of Legislative session

- Minute by minute: Latest updates

Such measures have come in front of state lawmakers annually, but none have made it as far as SB 233. It passed the Senate in early March but stalled in the House, despite a last-minute push this week from Gov. Brian Kemp.

Only students in the lowest-achieving 25% of public schools, based mostly on Georgia Milestones test scores, would have been eligible.

Critics were quick to point out that private school tuition typically costs thousands of dollars more than the proposed $6,500-a-year subsidy. They said more affluent families would be the ones to benefit though it’s mostly the poor that attend underperforming schools.

It would be difficult for those families to cover the gap, said Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Atlanta, who posed a question to her fellow lawmakers before Wednesday evening’s vote: “Where are they going to make up the difference?”

Because the state would have withheld some funding from each school that lost students, the critics said the measure would have beggared public education by diverting the money to the private sector.

But proponents pointed out that such schools would keep their locally derived funding and with fewer students to educate, they would be left with more money per student, not less.

“It’s not a rejection of traditional public schools,” said House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones, R-Milton. She repeated a common refrain among advocates for school choice: “Not every child learns the same way.”

The vote against SB 233 was 89-85, with one Democrat in favor and at least a dozen Republicans opposed. Republicans quickly called for a vote to reconsider. It passed by a wide margin, meaning the measure might have come up again in the waning hours of this year’s legislative session.

It did not, but this is the first year in a two-year session, so the bill will be waiting when lawmakers return in January.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Handout

Atlanta turns a corner in establishing its national art reputation16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Five things to know as Atlanta’s new Signia hotel tops out
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Once again, Georgia lawmakers go past midnight ‘deadline’ for Sine Die
1h ago

Credit: David Wickert

Georgia lawmakers approve compromise on higher truck weights
1h ago

Credit: David Wickert

Georgia lawmakers approve compromise on higher truck weights
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Antisemitism bill falls short at Georgia General Assembly
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia lawmakers pass expansion of college need-based financial aid
2h ago
Gwinnett County school board extends superintendent’s contract
Decatur school system names finalist for superintendent
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Georgia State Legislature
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
15h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top