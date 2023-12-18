Kemp wants to send $45K to every public school in Georgia for school safety

It is expected to sail through the state Legislature next year with the blessing of House Speaker Jon Burns and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who each issued supportive statements.

But the plan was a marked departure from another school security proposal earlier this year by Jones to offer public school teachers a $10,000 annual stipend to carry guns in schools.

Democrats have long said that tighter restrictions on who can buy firearms and where they can carry them is a more effective way to prevent mass shootings than bolstering security in seemingly safe places like schools that have become scenes of violence.

Kemp’s initiative is part of a trend of increased security at U.S. schools amid a spate of mass shootings, such as the 2022 massacre at Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in one of the deadliest school shootings in the nation’s history.

A federal study showed that two-thirds of public schools now control access to school grounds, and an estimated 43% of public schools have a “panic button” or silent alarm installed. About 78% equip classrooms with locks. All are notable increases from the 2017-2018 school year.

In metro Atlanta, school administrators are stepping up efforts to prevent violence and stop students from bringing deadly weapons onto campuses.

Clayton County banned students from using bookbags and lockers last year after an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found close to 100 weapons – including handguns, tasers and an AR-15 assault rifle – had been found on campuses and buses during the 2021-2022 school year.

And leaders across the region have called for more ongoing funding to hire staffers to address disciplinary problems and other school safety issues that heightened after the coronavirus pandemic, which exacted an emotional and social toll on students.

The state has taken other measures aimed at improving school security. Earlier this year, Kemp signed a law mandating that schools carry out an annual active shooter drill involving teachers and students, although the latter group can opt out of the training.

And lawmakers have devoted tens of millions of dollars in one-time funds for school security grants since 2019, including a $115 million fund approved earlier this year that distributed school safety grants to Georgia’s K-12 schools.