Kemp backs $6,500 private school ‘voucher’ measure

This year, a group of mostly Republicans rallied behind a measure to give “vouchers” of $6,500 per student to spend on private education or home-schooling to give families greater options to leave public schools. The state would then deduct the schools’ funding for that student.

Opponents say the vouchers would irrevocably damage local public school systems in dire need of more taxpayer support. They warn it would be particularly harmful to schools in poor neighborhoods that could lose more affluent families.

Similar legislation failed last year after a group supporting school vouchers bombarded conservative voters with leaflets comparing GOP lawmakers to “radical left” figures. At the time, then-House Speaker David Ralston declared it the “dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.”

But the effort gained traction this year. A measure that would let parents use state money for private school tuition and home-school expenses narrowly passed the state Senate in a party-line vote earlier this month.

And it could get another vote in the House after stalling after roughly two hours of debate last week.