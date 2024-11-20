Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Judge sentencing Jose Ibarra after being found guilty in the killing of Laken Riley
Politics
Politics

Kelly Loeffler explains why she is backing Matt Gaetz for attorney general

The former senator spoke Wednesday on the AJC’s ‘Politically Georgia’
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler backed President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of former Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general during an appearance Wednesday on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's "Politically Georgia" podcast.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler backed President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of former Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general during an appearance Wednesday on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's "Politically Georgia" podcast.
By
33 minutes ago

Former Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is backing President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general.

Loeffler spoke to the “Politically Georgia” crew Wednesday about her support of Trump’s pick of former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who’s publicly insulted her in the past, for the nation’s top law enforcement job.

“I do think Matt Gaetz will and can get confirmed,” Loeffler said. “And if I were in the Senate, would I confirm him? Absolutely.”

Gaetz was an outspoken critic of Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to tap Loeffler to an open U.S. Senate seat in 2019, instead urging him to select then-U.S. Rep. Doug Collins for the job. He pleaded with the governor not to “betray” the president by picking Loeffler for the spot.

“It’s not the establishment you are screwing with your donor-induced stubbornness. You are hurting President Trump,” Gaetz said at the time. “You know this because he told you.”

Gaetz has faced allegations of sexual misconduct but has not been charged with a crime. The House Ethics Committee is considering whether to release its report into those allegations after Gaetz resigned from Congress last week when he received the nomination.

The FBI investigated the allegations but did not bring charges, and Loeffler criticized “the media” for continuing to publicize them.

“I think the American people want to get to the facts,” she said. “I know the Senate will want to know is he the right person to lead? Of course he is. He is President Trump’s pick.”

As Trump continues to announce Cabinet picks for his second presidential term, Loeffler, a top Trump campaign donor, also discussed her role as co-chair of Trump’s inaugural committee and other prospects in his administration.

“I see myself as a fit for anything that the president needs me to do to move his agenda forward, even if that’s working on the ground here in Georgia,” she said.

About the Author

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know about Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump's pick to serve as attorney general
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Matt Gaetz once faced a sex trafficking investigation by the Justice Department he could...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Anxiety and dismay inside the Justice Department after Trump taps Gaetz as attorney...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Here’s who’s joining the Trump administration1h ago
Georgia: Fewer postelection disputes than 2020 despite early legal blitz
Georgia’s governor requests $12.2 billion in federal aid for Hurricane Helene
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia1h ago
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game