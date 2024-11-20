Politics
Politics

Kemp elected to lead influential Republican governors group

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was elected Wednesday as the next chair of the Republican Governors Association. His term begins immediately. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was elected Wednesday as the next chair of the Republican Governors Association. His term begins immediately. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was elected the next chair of the Republican Governors Association on Wednesday, assuring that his influence in national GOP politics will grow as he enters the homestretch of his final term in office.

Kemp, who now serves as the organization’s vice chair, succeeds Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee as the RGA chair, and his one-year term begins immediately. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte will serve as the RGA’s vice chair.

The powerful organization pours money and resources into defending vulnerable GOP governors, unseating Democratic incumbents and promoting Republicans in open races.

Only two governor races are on the ballot in 2025 — New Jersey and Virginia — but three dozen states, including Georgia, will elect governors in 2026.

Kemp knows firsthand the power of the RGA’s largesse. The group boosted his 2018 and 2022 campaigns against Democrat Stacey Abrams. But it also backed him in a tough 2022 primary against Republican David Perdue, who was endorsed by Donald Trump.

Those campaigns turned Kemp into a national political figure, as he won a commanding victory after battling both Trump’s MAGA forces and a Democratic star. He’s since reached a tentative truce with Trump and helped the president-elect flip Georgia back to the Republicans in this year’s election.

Even as his national role grows, Kemp faces a pressing question in Georgia: Will he challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026 or stay on the sidelines in the midterm and prepare for a possible run for the White House?

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC

Donald Trump’s win in Georgia sets the stage for an unpredictable election in 2026
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Kelly Loeffler explains why she is backing Matt Gaetz for attorney general
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump picks Matt Gaetz for attorney general, Marco Rubio for secretary of state
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s governor requests $12.2 billion in federal aid for Hurricane Helene13m ago
Georgia lawmakers consider funding research on how psychedelics might help veterans50m ago
LISTEN
Kelly Loeffler explains why she is backing Matt Gaetz for attorney general
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder2h ago
Coca-Cola’s AI holiday ad sparks controversy for not being the ‘real thing’2h ago
OPINION
‘Let the child be a child.’ Readers react to mom’s arrest after son roams alone