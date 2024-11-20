Kemp elected to lead influential Republican governors group

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was elected the next chair of the Republican Governors Association on Wednesday, assuring that his influence in national GOP politics will grow as he enters the homestretch of his final term in office.

Kemp, who now serves as the organization’s vice chair, succeeds Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee as the RGA chair, and his one-year term begins immediately. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte will serve as the RGA’s vice chair.

The powerful organization pours money and resources into defending vulnerable GOP governors, unseating Democratic incumbents and promoting Republicans in open races.