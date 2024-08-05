Kamala Harris postpones Friday rally in Savannah as Hurricane Debby menaces

Vice President Kamala Harris postponed her rally Friday in Savannah as Hurricane Debby threatened South Georgia, campaign officials said shortly after the storm made landfall in Florida.
Harris was set to headline the rally in Savannah with her yet-to-be-named running mate, part of a four-day swing through several battleground states. The slow-moving storm forced the campaign to shift its plans.
Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order that will be in effect through Thursday due to the threat of historic rainfall from the storm. Kemp on Monday signed a new order authorizing the call-up of as many as 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops.
The storm registered 75 mph winds Sunday night, upgrading it from a tropical storm to a hurricane at that point, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding and strong winds are expected to bring down trees and power lines, causing the potential for extended outages.
This would have been Harris’ second visit to Georgia since she became her party’s presumptive nominee after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race. Harris held a rally in Atlanta last week that attracted roughly 10,000 attendees.
