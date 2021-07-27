Justice Department authorizes Pak to testify to House Oversight Committee

Pak had already said he would be willing to speak to the House Oversight Committee if he had clearance to do so after a trove of emails released in June shed new light on his final days on the job. Monday’s letter from Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer said Pak was free to speak to that panel, as well as the Senate Judiciary Committee, which could also request his testimony.

“Congress has articulated compelling legislative interests in the matters being investigated, and the information the Committees have requested from you bears directly on Congress’s interest in understanding these extraordinary events: namely, the question whether former President Trump sought to cause the Department to use its law enforcement and litigation authorities to advance his personal political interests with respect to the results of the 2020 presidential election,” the letter said.