Julia Roberts is returning to Georgia to campaign for Kamala Harris

Julia Roberts is making a full-court press for Vice President Kamala Harris this week in her home state of Georgia.
The Democrat’s campaign said the actress will headline five events on Wednesday and Thursday in metro Atlanta, where she plans to rally voters with Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff; U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock; and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Roberts, a Smyrna native, endorsed Harris in September, joining other Hollywood stars who backed the vice president’s campaign over former President Donald Trump. She recently said she “couldn’t be more excited” for her two children to also vote for Harris.
Democrats are hoping star power helps energize supporters ahead of the Oct. 15 start of early voting in Georgia. Polls show Harris and Trump are locked in a close race in the state, one of a handful of battlegrounds that could decide the election.
Other big names who have boosted Harris in Georgia include John Legend, who encouraged voters to flock to the polls during a September stop in Atlanta, and Lil Jon, the rap star who stole the show at the Democratic nominating convention during Georgia’s roll call vote.
Roberts is set Wednesday to attend an abortion rights rally at 6 p.m. in Cherokee County and a campaign office opening at 7:30 p.m. in Cobb County. She’ll be joined by Abrams for both those events.
On Thursday, she’ll attend a noon phone bank training session with Warnock and a 1:15 p.m. event with Emhoff kicking off Atlanta Pride. The day ends with a 6 p.m. rally in Clayton County headlined by Roberts.
About the Author