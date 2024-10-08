Julia Roberts is returning to Georgia to campaign for Kamala Harris

Julia Roberts is making a full-court press for Vice President Kamala Harris this week in her home state of Georgia.

The Democrat’s campaign said the actress will headline five events on Wednesday and Thursday in metro Atlanta, where she plans to rally voters with Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff; U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock; and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Roberts, a Smyrna native, endorsed Harris in September, joining other Hollywood stars who backed the vice president’s campaign over former President Donald Trump. She recently said she “couldn’t be more excited” for her two children to also vote for Harris.