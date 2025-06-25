“That will affect millions of people currently and going forward, that would have been United States citizens who might not be, depending what the Supreme Court does,” Kuck said.

He also discussed visas for Georgia international students and the ongoing immigration protests across the nation and in Georgia.

“The protests have a purpose and I get it. It galvanizes people that are against Trump,” he said. “But I do not see it changing the political narrative in Washington, DC.”

Murphy and Mitchell also talked about U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and her public opposition to any U.S. involvement in Israel’s conflict with Iran.

And, the pair give an update to the U.S. Senate’s changes to the “big, beautiful bill” that the U.S. House passed.

