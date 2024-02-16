Judge will privately view evidence about Wade-Willis relationship

Judge Scott McAfee plans to review in private “the extent of communications” by Nathan Wade’s former divorce attorney and law partner about Wade’s romantic relationship with DA Fani Willis.

The judge blocked defense attorneys from openly probing Terrence Bradley’s knowledge of the relationship under a legal avenue that can get around attorney-client privilege when a fraud or crime has occurred.

Defense lawyers say that Bradley’s conversations with Wade aren’t privileged because they may have been involved in the commission of a crime - in this case, perjury.